Man kills girlfriend's father in Llano County

A man killed his girlfriend's father before killing himself Wednesday night in Kingsland, the Llano County Sheriff's Office says.

It started around 2:50 p.m. when investigators say a woman called 911 from a home on Marsh Lane to say her boyfriend had killed her father and was now going to kill himself.

When deputies arrived, they found 72-year-old Steven Gene Lane dead in a bedroom.

A few minutes later, officers spotted 39-year-old Brian Scott Hutson in the woods across the street. Investigators say he was holding a firearm.

When officers identified themselves, Hutson shot himself. Hamilton EMS was on scene in a few minutes, but Hutson succumbed to his injuries.

LCSO says no law enforcement officers fired their weapons.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the murder.