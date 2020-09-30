Llano County reinstates mask order after active COVID-19 cases increase

After requesting an exemption, officials have reinstated a requirement to wear a face covering in public in Llano County after active cases of COVID-19 in the county increased.

The exemption request to the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) was made on September 15 by Llano County Judge Ronald Cunningham because at the time the county only had five active cases.

In a news release, Judge Cunningham says that the county received confirmation that its request was granted on September 23 but by that date the number of active cases in the county had increased to 15.

Since September 23, the numbers have increased further and Llano County now has more than 20 active COVID-19 cases.

Judge Cunningham says that on September 29 he notified TDEM that Llano County is no longer exempt and that residents will once again be required to abide by Governor Greg Abbott's executive order on face coverings.

