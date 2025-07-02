stayoffthedamdam: Llano police warn residents to stay off Llano River Dam

The Brief Llano police say to #stayoffthedamdam Police's post comes after man was critically injured when he dove off the dam and hit his head on a rock



Llano police are reminding people to #stayoffthedamdam.

This comes after a man was critically injured when he dove off the dam and hit his head on a rock under the water.

What we know:

Llano police posted a statement to Facebook urging residents to stay off the Llano River Dam.

"NO ONE ALLOWED ON DAM", the post reads. "There’s a sign on the Badu Park side of the dam that states the above very clearly. The reason for this is for your safety.

"With the boards up on the dam, if one were to break and you were standing in the way, the force of water through the opening would most likely sweep you off the dam and onto the rocks. Again, this notice is for YOUR SAFETY!

"When that happens, you will fall down and, right before you hit a rock and go "boom", you'll probably wish that you would have paid attention to the sign telling you to stay off the dam. Parents, please watch your kids and make sure they pay attention to the sign, and understand that no one means them.

"Listen, we hate being so cranky about it, but please do as the sign says and stay off the dam when the boards are up."

Man critically injured after diving off dam

The backstory:

The department's post came almost a month after first responders were dispatched to the dam about a man who had jumped off and didn't resurface.

Officials discovered that bystanders had found him and pulled him from the water and onto the rocks. He had hit his head on a rock underwater and suffered a severe head injury.

The man was taken to the hospital, then airlifted for further treatment. He was last listed in critical condition.