Local mascots promote COVID-19 safety in Austin Public Health PSA

Austin Public Health (APH), in partnership with the Austin Independent School District, University of Texas, Austin Community College, and Dell Medical School, has created a PSA to promote "defense" against COVID-19.

Mascots from local area schools and colleges participated in the filming for the PSA in October to promote individual responsibility in order to protect the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We need to think about what we do as individuals that will add to the overall health of the community,” said Stephanie Hayden, Director of Austin Public Health, in a news release. “Education is our first priority, and we must protect our schools by staying vigilant with washing our hands, wearing masks, and watching our distance.”

