Local nonprofit to open 2-day survivor intake center in Elgin

Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) is set to open a two-day survivor intake center in Elgin to offer relief to those impacted by tornado damage on Monday, March 21.

Volunteers should be prepared to being emergency supplies and funds in the form of gift cards, as well as teams to meet with survivors and help them take their first steps toward recovery.

"People who have gone through the trauma of losing their home to a tornado need more than just one-time emergency help," said Executive Director Daniel Geraci. "They need emotional and spiritual care to begin to process the trauma, decide on next steps, and long-term support to recover. The ADRN Survivor Intake Center in Elgin will help with emergency physical needs, of course, but also give tornado survivors a place to find hope and begin to chart a path forward for them and their families."

In addition to meeting urgent needs such as clothing, supplies and gift cards, ADRN-trained volunteers will provide emotional and spiritual care through Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM).

Location details will be available on the nonprofit’s website as soon as they’re confirmed.

Survivors seeking ADRN assistance will need to bring a photo ID, a copy of a recent utility bill, and photos of the damage to their homes including their residence’s address number.

