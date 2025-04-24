Lockhart shooting: Police searching for 4 suspects after shooting injures 1

The Brief Lockhart Police are looking for 4 suspects in connection to a shooting on Wednesday. One man was injured and is expected to survive. Police believe there is no threat to the public.



Lockhart police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured near North Pecos Park.

Lockhart shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened on Braden Street on Wednesday evening.

They are believed to have been in a black Kia Sedan before the shooting around 6 p.m.

One man was injured and is expected to recover.

Lockhart police said they are looking for four suspects that ran from the scene.

Investigators say they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Information about the victim and the suspects have not been released at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 512-398-4401 ext. 290.