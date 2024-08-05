Longtime Austin karaoke bar sets tentative closing date

Popular South Congress karaoke spot Ego's Bar has set a tentative date for its closing after more than 40 years.

In a post on its Instagram page, Ego's says it's taking it day by day as its landlord is making a decision on fixing pipes that keep collapsing, but it's not looking good.

The reason? Ego's says it's because the landlord plans to demolish the building at some point.

Ego's says it plans on being in the new build when it happens but that it won't be relocating until then, so there is no clear time frame on when they will be back.

As for now, Ego's has set a tentative last day as Sunday, August 11.

Ego's is located at 510 S. Congress Avenue and opened in 1979.