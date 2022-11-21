Another lottery player in Central Texas wins $1 million

A Liberty Hill resident has claimed their $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing on November 9.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at the QuikTrip on N. Bell Blvd. in Cedar Park.

The second-tier winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (7-14-24-30-56), but not the red Powerball number (7).

Powerball grand prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won.

Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $29.9 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas.

Since 2009, it has also contributed more than $196 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.