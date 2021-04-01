Lowe’s giving away free family garden project kits during month of April

Lowe’s is hoping to help spice up spring break for many families without travel plans by offering free family garden project kits during the month of April.

The home improvement and garden store is hosting a month-long "SpringFest," which includes curbside pickup of free family project kits each Thursday of the month. The activity kits include starting a garden, a "mystery garden pinata" with various seed packets, 500,000 tree saplings in honor of Earth Day, and a kit to build a butterfly garden.

"People are craving safe and meaningful experiences as they anticipate spending more time at home, with 70 percent of responding households saying they will not be traveling this spring," Lowe’s said about the event.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the company conducted a survey of more than 2,000 people — which found that the vast majority (85%) said their home is now their sanctuary.

"Home has never been more important," Lowe’s added.

FILE - Customers wearing face masks enter a Lowe's Home Improvement store on July 18, 2020 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

Participants can register on the Lowe’s website for the garden kits, the company said. The event will also include in-store demos such as lawn care maintenance and painting flower pots.

As Americans spent more time at home due to the pandemic in 2020, many turned their attention to improvements on the inside of their homes. But this spring may be more focused on outdoor projects, according to a 2021 survey by the International Casual Furnishings Association (ICFA).

A majority (88%) with outdoor spaces said they’re dissatisfied with these areas. Two in three (66%) are not satisfied with its style, nearly three in five (56%) are not satisfied with its function, and 45% are not satisfied with the comfort, according to the survey.

Yet 90% of Americans with outdoor living space said they consider it more valuable than ever before.

