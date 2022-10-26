Magnolia's Silobration features concerts, crafts, and more

article

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia brand is holding its 7th annual Silobration October 27-29 in Waco.

Throughout the day, visitors can enjoy makers, artists, and food with free live music as you shop. There will also be a kids zone with storybook readings, garden tours, face painting, and other crafts/activities.

At night, sing along under the stars with concerts by Drew + Ellie Holcomb and Infinity Song on October 28 and JOHNNYSWIM and Infinity Song on October 29. While the Silobration is free, evening concerts cost $55 per person.

This year, there will also be a roller rink for $20 per adult and $15 per child ages 12 and under.

Tours will also be available for $40 on all three days from 8:00 am, 10:00 am, 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm, and 4:00 pm.

Magnolia's Silobration is located at 601 Webster Ave. in Waco. Tickets and more information are available here.

Chip and Joanna Gaines started home improvement brand Magnolia after their hit HGTV series Fixer Upper.