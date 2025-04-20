"Major crash" closes westbound E. Crystal Falls Parkway near US 183A: police

The Brief "Major crash" closes westbound lanes of E Crystal Falls Parkway near US 183A The lanes are expected to be closed for an extended period of time Seek alternate routes and avoid the area



A "major crash" has closed the westbound lanes of about half a mile of E. Crystal Falls Parkway in Leander.

What we know:

Leander police said at 2:18 p.m. April 20 that the crash happened near Raider Way and E. Crystal Falls Parkway.

All westbound lanes of E. Crystal Falls between Artesian Springs Crossing, just past Knox Wiley Middle School, and the US 183A toll road are closed.

The lanes are expected to be closed for an extended period of time, says Leander police.

What we don't know:

There were no details released on the crash itself, including anyone involved, any injuries or what happened.

What you can do:

Leander police are advising drivers and residents to avoid the area and seek alternate routes at this time.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.