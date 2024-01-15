Major crash: Semi hits multiple vehicles on SH 130
GEORGETOWN, Texas - Law enforcement is responding to reports of a major crash involving a semi that hit multiple vehicles in Georgetown.
It happened along the SH 130 southbound toll road near the S curve Monday morning.
Multiple vehicles have skidded off the roadway.
Officials say they are working to close this portion of SH 130.
