Man accused of killing 'King of the Hill' actor Jonathan Joss indicted by a grand jury

article

The Brief A Bexar County grand jury has indicted Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez on a murder charge for the fatal shooting of "King of the Hill" voice actor Jonathan Joss on June 1. Joss's husband claimed the suspect used "violent homophobic slurs" before the shooting, but the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) stated no evidence suggests the murder was a hate crime. The suspect, Ceja Alvarez, who was a neighbor of Joss's and had prior disputes with him, has been released on bond and is currently under house arrest.



A grand jury in Bexar County, Texas has indicted the man accused of killing "King of the Hill" voice actor Jonathan Joss.

Jonathan Joss murder suspect indicted

The backstory:

Joss, 59, was shot and killed in south San Antonio on the night of June 1.

Police arrested 57-year-old Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez in connection with the crime the day of the shooting. He has been charged with murder. He posted a $200,000 bond the next day and was placed under house arrest.

Related article

TMZ reported Joss and Ceja Alvarez were neighbors and had been in disputes in the past.

Joss' husband posted online after the murder that the suspect yelled "violent homophobic slurs" prior to the shooting. Joss and Tristan Kern de Gonzales had been married since February, according to social media posts.

READ MORE: Jonathan Joss shooting: Co-stars remember 'King of the Hill', 'Parks and Rec' actor

De Gonzales said on social media that Joss had been harassed not just for his sexual orientation, but also for his Native American heritage. He said the couple experienced harassment from neighbors, including threats to burn down their house and homophobic slurs.

San Antonio Police address Jonathan Joss shooting

The other side:

Claims by Joss' husband were refuted by the San Antonio Police Department in a statement on social media Monday night.

"Despite online claims of this being a hate crime, currently the investigation has found no evidence to indicate that the [sic] Mr. Joss’s murder was related to his sexual orientation. SAPD investigators handle these allegations very seriously and have thoroughly reviewed all available information," wrote the department in a post.

The department says if any new evidence comes out, the suspect will be charged accordingly.

Jonathan Joss

Dig deeper:

In addition to playing John Redcorn for multiple seasons on "King of the Hill", Joss also made appearances in several other shows.

He played Chief Ken Hotate in "Parks and Recreation" and had other small roles in "Ray Donovan," "Walker, Texas Ranger" and "Tulsa King."

Joss also appeared in the films "True Grit," "The Magnificent Seven" and "The Forever Purge."