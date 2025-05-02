Man arguing with his girlfriend shot, killed by bystander near Riverside: APD

The Brief A man was shot and killed by a bystander near Riverside on May 1 APD said the man was arguing with his girlfriend and banging on the door of her job The man pulled a knife out on a bystander who intervened and was later shot



Austin police identified the man killed in a Shells parking lot near Riverside on Thursday.

The backstory:

Austin police said on May 1, around 6:59 p.m., officers responded to a call reporting that someone had been shot at the Shell gas station at 2001 E. Riverside Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds on the ground in the parking lot. Police said he died from his injuries.

The man was later identified as Marcos Valerio-Rodriguez, 37.

The investigation revealed Valerio-Rodriguez went to his girlfriend's job, which is near the gas station, intoxicated. They began arguing outside of her job.

Eventually, the girlfriend went back inside and Valerio-Rodriguez left. Later, Valerio-Rodriguez went back to his girlfriend's job, banging on the door. A man, who was a bystander, intervened, which made Valerio-Rodriguez pull out a knife.

The man then pulled out a gun and shot Valerio-Rodriguez.

The man who shot Valerio-Rodriguez is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

No charges are being filed at this time.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 22nd homicide of 2025.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.