Man arrested for breaking into vehicle in Fayette County: FCSO

A man was arrested for breaking into a car and stealing items inside in Fayette County, the sheriff's office said.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said on August 14, around 3:57 a.m., deputies responded to US HWY 77 in the Warda area in reference to a suspicious person that was banging on the door of a home.

When a deputy arrived, he met with the homeowners who said a man was seen outside their home on their Ring camera, but he left the area.

During an investigation, the deputy saw the rear glass window of the homeowner's car had been broken into, and other items were taken and spread throughout the property. The deputy also saw blood on several napkins and on the area where the car was.

Around 4:20 a.m., dispatch received a call saying a man, fitting the description, had been found at the Energy Transfer plant. The man was later identified as 22-year-old Jonathan Ritchie. He was taken into custody.

The sheriff's office said Ritchie had items in his possession that were stolen from the vehicle at the homeowner's house.

Ritchie was arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle.