Man arrested, charged in shooting of Austin mom, daughters

A man sought for shooting at an Austin woman's car in early February has been apprehended.

21-year-old Devon Alexander Loper was apprehended in Corpus Christi on a warrant filed in Travis County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A fugitive investigation revealed that Loper had fled the Capitol region, so the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force in Corpus Christi was asked to help locate Loper.

Devon Alexander Loper (Nueces County Sheriff's Office)

Court documents allege that Loper shot at Melinda Hipolito and her two daughters who were sitting in their car in the 4100 block of Balboa Lane just before 9 p.m. Feb. 3. He then fled the scene in a silver or gray vehicle.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

"It’s something you would never wish on even your worst enemy," said Hipolito to FOX 7's Carissa Lehmkuhl in February. "A real-life horror show of turning around and realizing not only am I shot but my children are as well."

Advertisement

That night, Hipolito had driven to a home in North Austin to help her sister with a domestic violence situation. Being a single mother, Hipolito’s two daughters, 7-year-old Mila and 9-year-old Scarlett were in the car with her.

Hipolito's car was hit by fifteen gunshot rounds and according to APD, she was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center and the children were rushed to Dell Children's Medical Center.

Hipolito's car was hit by fifteen gunshot rounds.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Mila had to have surgery after the bullet took a large portion of her forehead and will likely have to have plastic surgery in the future, Hipolito said in February. Scarlett was shot in the leg and will have to use a walker for the time being. Hipolito was shot in the arm and may also need plastic surgery.

To help the family with medical bills and other expenses, click here to visit their GoFundMe.

Loper was transported and booked into the Nueces County Jail where he awaits a judicial proceeding and extradition back to Austin.