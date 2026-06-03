Man arrested in connection with body being found in trash can in South Austin

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The Brief A man was arrested in connection with a body being found in a trash can in South Austin Police said on May 30, around 12:26 p.m., officers responded to a call reporting a body found in a trash can in the 4400 block of Pack Saddle Pass



Police have arrested a man in connection with a body being found in the trash in South Austin.

APD said on June 2, in partnership with the U.S. Marshals, 68-year-old Joseph George was arrested in connection with the murder of Duc Vo.

What happened?

The backstory:

Police said on May 30, around 12:26 p.m., officers responded to a call reporting a body found in a trash can in the 4400 block of Pack Saddle Pass.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, later identified as 59-year-old Duc Vo, with trauma. He was dead on the scene, police said.

Detectives confirmed with city employees that they were emptying a trash can when they found Vo. They said he appeared to be bloody.

Vo also showed signs of blunt force trauma.

Detectives believe Vo was assaulted and placed into the trash can on Friday, May 29, between 4–5:30 a.m.

This is being investigated as Austin's 26th homicide of the year.