Man arrested in connection to drug trafficking in Austin: APD

article

The Brief A man was arrested for money laundering and delivery of a controlled substance This comes after an intensive investigation by APD



A man was arrested after detectives identified him as the suspect in a drug trafficking case in Austin.

The backstory:

On Sept. 3, after an intensive investigation, the APD narcotics unit executed a search warrant at a home at 91 Red River Street.

Detectives identified Jesse Carrillo, 33, as the suspect in the case. He was arrested for money laundering and delivery of a controlled substance.

During a search of his home, detectives found:

20.4 pounds of marijuana

194 THC vape cartridges

2,900 grams of suspected psilocybin-laced candy bars

8.6 grams of cocaine

Over $200,000 in U.S. currency

Carrillo was taken into custody without incident.

Anyone with information related to narcotics activity in Austin is encouraged to contact the APD Narcotics Tipline at (512) 974-8609 or NarcoticsTipline@austintexas.gov. Tips can also be submitted to the Capital City Area Crime Stoppers by calling (512) 472-TIPS or via their website at austincrimestoppers.org.

What they're saying:

"The Austin Police Department remains committed to disrupting drug distribution networks that impact the safety of our community. This case reflects the ongoing work of APD’s specialized units to identify, investigate, and hold accountable those involved in organized drug trafficking within the city," APD said in a statement.