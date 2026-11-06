Man arrested in connection with multiple East Austin commercial burglaries

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The Brief A man has been arrested and charged following multiple commercial burglaries Detectives said the commercial burglaries have happened since May 2026



A man has been arrested and charged following multiple commercial burglaries throughout Austin.

The backstory:

Police said on July 7, officers responded to a commercial burglary at The Cenote Café, at 1405 E. 7th Street.

Officers found evidence of forced entry, including a broken glass door and safe that had been forced open. Cash was stolen from the business.

Surveillance video showed a suspect entering the business and leaving through the back door.

Dig deeper:

An investigation revealed the suspect was recognized from a previous commercial burglary investigation.

The suspect was identified as 56-year-old Larry Ray Vasquez.

On Sept. 18, an arrest warrant was issued for Vasquez, charging him with burglary of a building. At the time, he was already in the Travis County Jail on an unrelated burglary charge.

Big picture view:

Vasquez was also identified as a suspect in multiple commercial burglaries throughout Austin since May 2026. Detectives solved and charged him with burglary of a non-residence in the following cases:

APD Case #26-1260331 – 2012 E. 7th Street

APD Case #26-9012715 – 1202 E. 6th Street

APD Case #26-9015161 – 1312 E. Cesar Chavez Street, Suite A

APD Case #26-9015149 – 1312 E. Cesar Chavez Street, Suite B

APD Case #26-9016026 – 1802 E. 6th Street

APD Case #26-1880215 – 1405 E. 7th Street (The Cenote Café)

What they're saying:

"APD remains committed to investigating property crimes and holding those responsible accountable. Detectives encourage business owners to report suspicious activity and provide surveillance footage that may assist with investigations," the Austin Police Department said.