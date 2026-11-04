2026 Election: Which City of Austin propositions passed or failed?

The Brief Austin residents saw 10 different propositions on their ballots The most significant ones included two bond proposals (Prop A and B) and an external audit charter amendment (Prop I) The numbers are listed below



Voters made their voices heard at the ballot boxes on Election Day.

In the City of Austin, voters saw 10 different propositions on their ballots.

The most significant ones included two bond proposals (Prop A and B) and an external audit charter amendment (Prop I).

Propositions A, B and I

Big picture view:

Prop A and B

Prop A is a $260 million bond to help pay for citywide park, recreation, aquatic, and open space improvements.

Prop B is a $35 million bond to help pay for library facilities.

Both propositions passed at the ballot box:

Prop A: 221,332 for/ 141,974 against.

Prop B: 216,460 for/ 145,134 against.

Prop I

Proposition I would require an external audit of the city's spending on a regular basis and before a tax rate increase election. This would update the city charter.

The proposition failed at the ballot box:

Against: 189,249 against.

For: 155,293 for.

Other Austin propositions

Big picture view:

Prop C

Proposition C was about cleaning up charter language regarding the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission.

The proposition passed at the ballot box:

For: 230,230

Against: 107,478

Prop D

Proposition D was about amending the city charter to remove language requiring the city council to meet at least once a week.

The proposition failed at the ballot box:

Against: 218,367

For: 123,662

Prop E

Proposition E was about amending the city charter to remove language requiring the city council's rules and order of business to be determined by ordinance.

The proposition failed at the ballot box:

Against: 239,669

For: 93,305

Prop F

Proposition F was about amending the city charter to clarify the definition of the term "election" and to establish that campaign finance limits are to be modified by Jan. 1 every year.

The proposition passed at the ballot box:

For: 230,718

Against: 85,306

Prop G

Proposition G was about citizen-led charter amendments being voted on in even-numbered years, instead of the soonest November election.

The proposition passed at the ballot box:

For: 206,286

Against: 116,761

Prop H

Proposition H would have the city council appoint the city attorney, instead of the city manager.

The proposition passed at the ballot box:

For: 211,754

Against: 113,976

Prop J

Proposition J was about amending the city charter to make grammatical corrections.

The proposition passed at the ballot box:

For: 238,186

Against: 91,276