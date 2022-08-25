Man arrested for death of Round Rock 18-year-old at skate park

The man responsible for shooting and killing 18-year-old Arturo Granados in Round Rock in April 2022, has been arrested.

Nicholas Carter-Cain, 19, has been charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

RRPD says around 9:40 p.m. on April 19, officers responded to a report of a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.

Witnesses told officers the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Gattis School Road at the Round Rock skate park. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. He was later identified as Granados.

Officers also received another report of a third man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

RRPD says this is an isolated incident with no apparent immediate danger to the public.