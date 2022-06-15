Round Rock police looking for vehicle believed connected to drive-by shooting, homicide

The Round Rock Police Department is asking the public for help with information about a vehicle that's believed connected to a drive-by shooting and a separate homicide.

A photo from surveillance video of the vehicle has been released. It shows the vehicle leaving moments after a drive-by shooting on Pine Knoll Drive in Austin on April 20.

Detectives believe the people inside the vehicle are connected to a triple shooting on Gattis School Road in Round Rock on April 19.

RRPD says around 9:40 p.m. on April 19, officers responded to a report of a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.

Witnesses told officers the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Gattis School Road near the Clay Madsen Recreation Center. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. He was later identified as 18-year-old Arturo Granados of Round Rock.

Officers also received another report of a third man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

If you know anything, you're asked to call Round Rock police at 512-218-5500.