Man arrested for fatal shooting in Austin apartment complex stairwell

A 22-year-old was arrested for the shooting death of Mohammed Nasser in early November. Nassar was shot and killed in a North Austin apartment complex stairwell.

According to police, Austin 9-1-1 received a call of a man shot in the stairwell at an apartment complex located at 601 W. St. Johns Ave around 7:27 a.m. on Thursday, November 4. When APD and ATCEMS arrived, they found Mohammed Nasser with obvious trauma to his body.

Despite life-saving measures, Nasser succumbed to his injuries and died. On November 5, the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office conducted an autopsy and ruled the cause of death as a gunshot wound and the manner, homicide.

A warrant was issued for Joseph Tedder on November 24, according to police.

A 22-year-old was arrested for the shooting death of Mohammed Nasser in early November. Nassar was shot and killed in a North Austin apartment complex stairwell.

On December 22, officers in Pittsburgh, PA, identified Tedder following a shoplifting call where Tedder ran away. Tedder was located at a residence that evening with the assistance of the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office and taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into the Alleghany County Jail, according to police.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Man shot, killed in North Austin apartment complex stairwell

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter