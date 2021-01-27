Man arrested in connection with shooting at Killeen convenience store

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a convenience store in Killeen Saturday afternoon.

Chanon Jaross Lacewell, 20, has been charged with aggravated assault bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

Chanon Jaross Lacewell (Killeen Police Department)

The Killeen Police Department says that officers were dispatched to the Buddy's Neighborhood Store on Old FM 440 just after 12:30 p.m. Jan. 23 for a shooting incident. When they arrived, officers found several shell casings, but no victims or suspects.

Officers were later told that a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg had arrived at Advent Health Hospital along with a vehicle with damage from a bullet hole. KPD says the victim has since been released.

An investigation revealed the identity and location of the suspect and his vehicle, whom the victim identified as Lacewell, says KPD.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lacewell on Sunday and he was located Monday and taken into custody by KPD and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. Bond has been set at $200,000.