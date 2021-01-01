Killeen police arrest driver involved in fatal crash on SH 195

A woman is facing multiple charges in connection with a fatal crash last August on State Highway 195, says the Killeen Police Department.

Alexus Nicole Williams, 23, has been charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. She is currently in the Bell County Jail.

Alexus Nicole Williams (Killeen Police Department)

Killeen police say that just before 7 p.m. on August 12, 2020, officers were dispatched to the intersection of SH 195 and Chaparral Road for a 911 call about a major crash.

The preliminary investigation showed that a silver Chevrolet Malibu was traveling north on SH 95 in the outside lane approaching the intersection when a white Toyota Corolla, driven by Williams, traveling south turned left at the intersection, through the crossover, in an attempt to cross the northbound lanes onto Chaparral, says KPD.

According to KPD, Williams failed to yield right of way to the Malibu, causing the Malibu to strike the Corolla’s right passenger side. The impact caused the Corolla to rotate to the northeast corner of the intersection into the grassy area, rolling onto its top and coming to a rest. The Malibu also traveled to the northeast corner and came to a stop in the grassy area.

The three occupants in the Corolla were transported to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition and the driver of the Malibu was also transported in stable condition. One of the Corolla's passengers, 23-year-old Dade Michael Neujahr succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased just before 8 p.m., says KPD.

The investigation into the crash revealed that Williams had had drugs in her system and was driving under the influence, according to KPD. Traffic investigators arrested Williams on Dec. 31 without incident.

