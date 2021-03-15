Man arrested in San Antonio for murder of San Marcos woman

San Marcos police say a man has been arrested in San Antonio for the murder of a San Marcos woman last week.

42-year-old Kiril St. John Sokoloff was arrested on March 15 in San Antonio for the death of 36-year-old Cheryl Ritzer.

SMPD says that officers responded to a welfare check just after 8:30 p.m. on March 12 at a home near the corner of North Bishop Street and Craddock Avenue. Officers knocked on the front door and no one responded, so they went around to the back of the house where they found Ritzer's body on the patio.

Evidence at the scene indicated Ritzer's death was a homicide, says SMPD. A baby was found lying near her and was transported to Dell Children's Medical Center in Austin. The baby was examined and found not to be seriously injured.

SMPD says an investigation identified Sokoloff as the suspect in Ritzer's death and detectives obtained an arrest warrant for him for murder. He was taken into custody in San Antonio and as of Monday afternoon, was being transported to the Hays County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Davidson at 512-753-2315 or tdavidson@sanmarcostx.gov.

Police say this is the second homicide in San Marcos in 2021.