Man arrested for pointing rifle at woman at Kyle home, prompting SWAT call

A man was arrested after he pointed a rifle at a woman which prompted a SWAT call in Kyle.

On June 25 around 7:30 p.m., Hays County deputies responded to a call about a man with a rifle pointing it at a woman in the area of Mathias Lane and Daywood Drive.

Deputies arrived and found the two at a home in the 200 block of Running Bull Lane. They identified the suspect as 27-year-old Fabian Flores.

HCSO says that attempts to get the two out of the home were unsuccessful, so the Hays County SWAT team was requested to respond.

After two-and-a-half hours, Flores was taken into custody. The woman was found unharmed.

Flores now faces charges of first-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and third-degree felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was also arrested on an outstanding Buda Police warrant for theft of property between $100 and $750, a Class B misdemeanor.

Bond has been set cumulatively at $127,000 for all three charges.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Det. Chase Fuller with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 or chase.fuller@co.hays.tx.us. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-324-TIPS, online or through the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.