Austin library passport services expanded to more locations

Austin Public Library has expanded passport services to three additional locations.

Before the expansion, passport services through APL were only available at the Central Library.

Austinites can now apply for new U.S. passports at the Ruiz Branch Library, the Spicewood Springs Branch Library and the Recycled Reads Bookstore.

Services are available by appointment at the following locations and times:

Central Library: 710 W. César Chávez St.

Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

Recycled Reads Bookstore: 5335 Burnet Rd.

Tuesday & Wednesday: 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. to noon and 1-6 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m.

Ruiz Branch Library: 1600 Grove Blvd.

Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

Spicewood Springs Branch: 8637 Spicewood Springs Rd.

Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

For more information, including appointment instructions and what people need to bring to apply, click here.