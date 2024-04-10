Man arrested for assaulting employee with Pop-Tarts: affidavit

An Austin man is in jail after police said he assaulted a retail employee with Pop-Tarts.

Jonathan Steele, 33, faces second-degree felony robbery charges.

Police said the assault by Pop-Tarts happened at the Walgreen's on S 1st Street and Stassney.

Jonathan Steele, 33. (Photo courtesy: Austin Police Department)

According to arrest documents, a store employee accused Steele of shoplifting, leading to an argument between the two in the parking lot.

Police said video captured the moment the altercation escalated and Steele threw Pop-Tarts at the employee, hitting them in the collar bone and causing minor injury.

Steele remains in jail on a $1,500 bond.