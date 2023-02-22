Man charged with murder in death at Lady Bird Lake: Affidavit

Austin police arrested a murder suspect after they said evidence placed him at the scenes of several violent crimes throughout Austin.

Investigators with the Austin Police Department said shell casings, left all over the city, led them to the murder suspect.

On Dec. 19, 45-year-old Josue Moreno was pulled from a truck in Lady Bird Lake with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

According to arrest affidavit, a 9-1-1 caller saw two groups of people shooting at each other on Riverside Drive, near I-35. The victim's vehicle crashed through a guardrail, and went over a bridge into the water.

Shell casings found at the shooting scene matched those found at other unsolved "shots-fired" incidents and an aggravated robbery last November and December.

Police tracked down witnesses through surveillance video, vehicle tracking, and social media searches.

They arrested 18-year-old Joel Santiago Gonzalez-Paron on Jan. 26 for two aggravated robberies.

After more interviews, detectives learned about frequent arguments and fights between the two groups at the shooting. Moreno, who was shot while several vehicles fled during the gunfire, was not the intended target.

Gonzalez-Paron was charged with Moreno's murder.