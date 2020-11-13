Man convicted of five Austin-area bank robberies sentenced to 35 years in federal prison

An Austin man convicted earlier this year in connection with five armed bank robberies in Austin and San Marcos has been sentenced to 35 years in federal prison.

Rodney Glenn Green, aka Rodney Glen Fayson, 60, was convicted in January on five counts of bank robbery, five counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Evidence presented during the trial revealed Green stole almost $36,000 from multiple banks in Austin and San Marcos:

approximately $4,000 from an Austin Chase Bank on Jan. 24, 2018

approximately $3,337 from an Austin BBVA Compass Bank on Feb. 8, 2018

approximately $11,939 from an Austin BBVA Compass Bank on Feb. 24, 2018

approximately $5,495 from an Austin BB&T Bank on April 7, 2018

approximately $10,841 from a San Marcos Bank of America on April 28, 2018

According to a release from the US Attorney's office, evidence presented during the trial showed Green committed all five robberies in a similar manner, wearing gloves, a mask, and a black hooded sweatshirt or jacket and brandishing a small semi-automatic handgun while demanding money from bank tellers.

About a day after the San Marcos robbery, federal agents and police officers apprehended Green and searched his hotel room, vehicle, and storage unit, according to the release. In addition to finding money still wrapped in bank straps in a bag Green had, law enforcement discovered a number of distinctive items he had that were visible on surveillance images.

The police recovered from the storage unit a black hooded sweatshirt that appeared to match the one worn by the robber during the last four robberies, says the release.

They also found a small semiautomatic handgun with Green's fingerprint on the magazine, as well as two pairs of work gloves recognizable from surveillance images because of brand names and logos, says the release. One pair recovered from Green's vehicle was stained with pink dye, apparently from a dye pack among the bills Green took from one of the robberies.

While reviewing some of the physical evidence, the police also recovered a distinctive home-made mask appearing to match the mask the robber wore during the last two robberies, according to the release. The mask was found inside a sleeve of the sweatshirt recovered from Green's storage unit.

