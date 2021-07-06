Man critically injured in Northeast Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas - A man has been critically injured following a shooting at a Northeast Austin apartment complex.
The Austin Police Department says they received a call at 2:13 p.m. about an incident at the Los Calinas Apartments on Reagan Hill Drive.
ATCEMS reports that they have transported an adult man with critical life-threatening injuries.
APD says the man is suffering from a gunshot wound.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
