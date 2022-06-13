Man in custody following 5-hour standoff with officers in Killeen

A man is in custody following a five-hour standoff with police in Killeen, police said.

Police said around 9:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Alan Kent Drive in reference to a shots fired call.

When officers arrived, they were told a victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation when the suspect displayed a gun and shot it.

After several failed attempts were made for the suspect to come out, the Tactical Response Unit was deployed.

Around 4:12 a.m., the suspect left the apartment and was arrested.

This is an ongoing investigation.