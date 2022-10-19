Man detained after SWAT situation in Georgetown

The Georgetown Police Department says a man has been detained after a SWAT situation.

The incident began at around 2 a.m. when police were called out to an apartment in the 2100 block of North Austin Avenue for a domestic disturbance call.

Police say a man was reportedly holding a woman against her will with a firearm and had assaulted her.

The Central Texas Regional SWAT team was called to the scene.

At around 5 a.m., SWAT entered the apartment and detained the man without incident.

The woman suffered injuries and police say she was treated and is expected to be okay.

Police say a loud boom may have been heard by some in the area near the SWAT situation. That notice was SWAT facilitating its entry into the apartment.