Man dies after 2-car crash in south Austin: APD

A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in south Austin.

Austin police said on Tuesday, May 21, around 7:28 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of South Lamar Boulevard and Barton Skyway.

The driver of a sedan, who was later identified as 71-year-old Edward Guy Maddox, was transported to a local hospital, where he died the following Thursday.

The driver of a pick-up truck remained on scene, was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.