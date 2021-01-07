Man faces two dozen charges connected to vehicle burglaries in Hays County

A man has been arrested and now faces two dozen charges in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries in Hays County.

22-year-old Jeremy Rasco was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Hays County, including charges of burglary of a vehicle, theft of a firearm, credit/debit card abuse, and theft.

Jeremy Rasco (Hays County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of Quail Run in San Marcos about several vehicle burglaries on Dec. 15. During the investigation, a search warrant was executed for an Austin motel room where detectives recovered stolen firearms from Hays County and other Texas jurisdictions.

HCSO says other stolen property was also found in the motel room. Two men and two young children were also present in the room, and one of the men was later identified as Rasco.

In addition to the warrants, Rasco has been charged with credit card abuse, burglary of vehicles with previous conviction, and enhanced theft of a firearm. He has also been charged with offenses from Navarro County, says HCSO.

Rasco is currently jailed in Hays County for 24 charges and is being held on $100,000 bond. Additional felony charges for burglary of vehicles with previous conviction are also pending, according to HCSO.

Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler is reminding residents to ensure your vehicles and homes are locked at all times. Most vehicle burglaries occur when cars are left unlocked and valuables are left in plain view.

Anyone with information regarding these events is asked to contact Hays County Sheriff's Office by calling 512-393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466 or you can submit your information on-line to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the new Hays County Sheriff's Office App.

