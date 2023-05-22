Man found dead in Pflugerville home; police investigating
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - The Pflugerville Police Department is conducting a death investigation.
Police said on May 20, around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a check welfare call at a home in the 700 block of Campfire Trail.
When officers entered the home, officers found a body.
This is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact us at (512) 990-6700, cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov or by visiting rb.gy/hqoqli.