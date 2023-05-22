Man found dead in Pflugerville home; police investigating

The Pflugerville Police Department is conducting a death investigation.

Police said on May 20, around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a check welfare call at a home in the 700 block of Campfire Trail.

When officers entered the home, officers found a body.

This is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact us at (512) 990-6700, cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov or by visiting rb.gy/hqoqli.