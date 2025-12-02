Man found guilty of injuring 3 Cedar Park officers during 18-hour standoff in 2020

article

The Brief A man was found guilty of injuring three Cedar Park police officers in 2020 During the August 2020 standoff, there was an 18-hour hostage situation at a home on Natalie Cove All officers survived their injuries



A man was found guilty of three counts after shooting and injuring three Cedar Park officers during a standoff in 2020.

What we know:

According to Cedar Park police, Joseph DeSean Taylor was found guilty on three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and two counts of aggravated kidnapping for his role in the August 16, 2020, shooting and standoff.

Dig deeper:

During the standoff, three Cedar Park police officers were injured, and there was an 18-hour hostage situation.

Taylor fired at officers during a call at a home on Natalie Cove in Cedar Park. He then barricaded himself inside the home with three family members.

All three officers survived their injuries:

Officer Jacqueline Quiles, a four-year veteran at the time, was struck in the rib-cage area. Her ballistic vest successfully stopped the round.

Officer Nik Anderson, then an eight-year veteran, sustained a gunshot wound to the bicep requiring surgery and hospitalization.

Officer Cris Hester, a 10-year veteran, whose head was grazed by a bullet, narrowly avoided a life-threatening injury.

During the trial, the defense argued that Taylor was legally insane at the time. After testimony and evidence, the judge rejected the claim, and found Taylor responsible for his actions during the standoff.

What's next:

Taylor is in custody and will remain there as the case proceeds to sentencing.

What they're saying:

"Our officers put their lives on the line that day to protect the victims inside the home and the surrounding community," said Cedar Park Police Chief Mike Harmon. "Their courage, training, and professionalism prevented an already dangerous situation from becoming even more tragic. Today’s ruling delivers justice, not only for our officers, but for the victims and our entire community."