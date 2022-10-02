Motorcycle hits deer leaving man dead, woman injured

One person is dead and another injured after a motorcycle crash with a deer in Williamson County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says they received a call about the crash just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 2 on RM 1431 at Vista Hills Boulevard between Round Rock and Cedar Park.

DPS says after the motorcycle collided with the deer, it lost control and went off the road into a ditch.

An adult male was declared dead at the scene and an adult female was transported to the hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.

Officials say the crash remains under investigation.