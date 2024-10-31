New Braunfels man's planned mass murder attacks thwarted: US Attorney

The Brief According to court documents, Cameron Darrick Peterson began planning mass shootings in November 2022. After he was denied twice for a shotgun, the FBI obtained an arrest warrant. An altered long rifle, six magazines, an IED and the makings of more IEDs were found in his home.



A New Braunfels man's planned mass murder attacks were thwarted by local and federal law enforcement, says the US Attorney's office.

20-year-old Cameron Darrick Peterson has pled guilty in federal court to one count of attempting to receive a firearm to use to commit a felony.

According to court documents, Peterson began planning mass shootings in November 2022. In January, he attempted to buy a 12-gauge shotgun from a New Braunfels pawn shop.

He completed the required background check and was denied due to his age and the type of firearm he was attempting to purchase. In May, he attempted to purchase an assault weapon-style 12-gauge shotgun from the pawn shop and was denied a second time.

After he was denied the second time, FBI agents obtained an arrest warrant and Peterson was immediately taken into custody by New Braunfels police. During a search of his home, FBI agents found and seized an altered .22 caliber long rifle with a sawed-off buttstock and six magazines loaded with 60 rounds.

Cameron Darrick Peterson

Agents also reviewed Peterson’s Instagram account, revealing statements he had made about plans to attack a gas station. The very same day, Peterson was recorded from jail instructing a witness to hide or destroy a videotape he had made of himself surveilling a grocery store to plan a future attack.

A few days later, another search of Peterson’s home uncovered a box containing 11 aerosol containers and other ingredients to manufacture destructive devices.

One of them was categorized as an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as it was determined it could be "readily made operational," says the US Attorney's office. The IED was not registered in the National Firearms Registry, nor could it be due to Peterson’s age.

Peterson is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 5 and faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.