Man impersonating Williamson County Sheriff's deputy, says Jarrell police

The Jarrell Police Department (JPD) is warning residents about someone impersonating a sheriff's deputy in Williamson County.

JPD says that someone is pretending to be a deputy with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) using the following number 512-429-5826.

WCSO later confirmed the information to FOX 7 Austin, saying the suspects are using actual names of deputies and telling potential victims they have an outstanding warrant and need to take care of it immediately. The caller then tells the victim to get the money and drive to a kiosk in another city to deposit the money.

WCSO says that law enforcement will never call about a warrant and that if you receive a call like this, hang up. WCSO also recommends calling the law enforcement agency the caller claimed to be with and verifying their employment.

If the call does turn out to be a scam, WCSO says to report it to law enforcement or to the Federal Trade Commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov.

