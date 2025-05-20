New details released on deadly shooting involving man in wheelchair

The Brief APD Chief Lisa Davis spoke on Saturday's officer-involved shooting Davis also showed bystander video, body cam footage, 911 call audio from the shooting Man in a wheelchair was shot, killed by an officer in South Austin



The Austin Police Department is providing more details regarding a deadly officer-involved shooting in South Austin this past Saturday.

A man in a wheelchair was shot and killed by an officer after he reportedly pointed a gun at officers and refused to follow commands to drop it. When officers retrieved the gun, they found it was a Glock replica BB gun.

Police Chief Lisa Davis spoke from APD headquarters.

New details released

What we know:

Chief Davis shared new information from the shooting, including 911 call audio and both body cam footage and bystander footage.

The officer who fired his weapon has been identified as Officer Joshua Jackson, who has been with APD for seven years and four months.

The man who was killed has been identified as Danny Palomino.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Map of area where shooting happened (Austin Police Department)

What you can do:

Austin police are asking the public to share any photos or videos with the department through this link.

Anyone with "detailed information" about the shooting can email APDSpecial.Investigations@austintexas.gov or call 512-974-5032.

Man in wheelchair shot, killed by Austin police

The backstory:

Austin police said that at around 10 a.m. May 17, they got multiple 911 calls about a man in a wheelchair blocking traffic on West William Cannon Drive, not far from Menchaca Road, and pointing a gun.

One officer on the scene reported seeing that gun in the man's lap.

When APD arrived, the man began moving up the bridge and away from police until he turned around and pointed his weapon.

Police said they asked him to drop it multiple times, but the interaction ended in six rounds of gunfire from an officer.

The man in the wheelchair died, and when officers retrieved his gun, they found that it was a Glock replica BB gun.

Witnesses recount the events

Local perspective:

"Even my mother called me saying, like, 'hey, are you okay?' cause she like even heard about it, saying like, hey, there’s a shooting going on," said Brandon Espitia, who works at the Shipley's Donuts down the street.

"All we just saw was cops and EMS and the fire department just driving so fast that way," said Espitia.

Just before the shooting, he said a man came into their store matching the description.

"A guy in the wheelchair with one leg, just one leg, he walked in here and just started talking really fast," said Espitia. "Really fast. Asking for a job application."

Police say no one else, including the officer, was injured.