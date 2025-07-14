Expand / Collapse search

Man injured in Wimberley bar fire dies; San Marcos man charged with murder

By
Published  July 14, 2025 3:09pm CDT
Wimberley
FOX 7 Austin
article

The Brief

    • A San Marcos man was arrested in connection with starting a fire at Savage’s Bar and Grill in Wimberley
    • A man injured in the fire on June 27 died from his injuries on July 13
    • Aiden Dwyer was charged with murder in connection with the fire and the death of Salley

WIMBERLEY, Texas - A man who was injured in a Wimberley bar fire has died, officials said.

According to the Hays County Fire Marshal's Office, 23-year-old Zachary Salley has died from the injuries he sustained from the fire at Savage’s Bar and Grill in Wimberley on June 27.

Aiden Dwyer, 24

Aiden Dwyer, 24, of San Marcos, was charged with murder in connection with the fire and the death of Salley. He remains in custody at the Hays County Jail.

This is an ongoing and open investigation.

What happened?

Related

San Marcos man arrested in connection with Wimberley bar fire
article

San Marcos man arrested in connection with Wimberley bar fire

A San Marcos man was arrested in Jasper County in connection with a fire investigation in Wimberley.

The backstory:

According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, on June 30, deputies assisted the Hays County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Texas Rangers with a search warrant in the 500 block of CR 737 in Buna. 

Dwyer was taken into custody.

JCSO said the warrant was in connection with a fire investigation in Wimberley at Savage’s Bar and Grill. Salley was injured in the fire.

The Source: Information from Hays County officials and previous coverage

WimberleySan MarcosCrime and Public Safety