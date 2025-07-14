Man injured in Wimberley bar fire dies; San Marcos man charged with murder

article

The Brief A San Marcos man was arrested in connection with starting a fire at Savage’s Bar and Grill in Wimberley A man injured in the fire on June 27 died from his injuries on July 13 Aiden Dwyer was charged with murder in connection with the fire and the death of Salley



A man who was injured in a Wimberley bar fire has died, officials said.

According to the Hays County Fire Marshal's Office, 23-year-old Zachary Salley has died from the injuries he sustained from the fire at Savage’s Bar and Grill in Wimberley on June 27.

Aiden Dwyer, 24

Aiden Dwyer, 24, of San Marcos, was charged with murder in connection with the fire and the death of Salley. He remains in custody at the Hays County Jail.

This is an ongoing and open investigation.

What happened?

Related article

The backstory:

According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, on June 30, deputies assisted the Hays County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Texas Rangers with a search warrant in the 500 block of CR 737 in Buna.

Dwyer was taken into custody.

JCSO said the warrant was in connection with a fire investigation in Wimberley at Savage’s Bar and Grill. Salley was injured in the fire.