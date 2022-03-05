Man killed, woman in critical condition in Killeen, police say

A man is dead, and a woman is in critical condition in Killeen following an early morning shooting.

The Killeen Police Department (KPD) says that officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Dean Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Saturday in reference to shots fired.

Officers arrived and found a 25-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound and learned there was a second victim at a home on Gray Street. The woman was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition.

The body of a 31-year-old man was found inside a home in the 1300 block of Gray Street and was pronounced dead at 4:36 a.m. An autopsy has been ordered, and his name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

KPD says that there is an ongoing investigation and that this is the third murder of the year for the city of Killeen.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

