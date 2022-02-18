Woman struck, killed by train in Killeen, police say

The Killeen Police Department (KPD) says a woman was struck and killed by a train in Killeen Thursday night.

KPD responded to a 911 call on Feb. 17 around 9:48 p.m. in which the caller reported a person had just been hit by a BSNF train at the 10th Street crossing. Officers arrived and found the woman dead on the tracks.

A preliminary investigation shows that the train had been traveling east approaching the crossing when the conductor noticed a person near the tracks. Despite the conductor sounding the train's horn, the person did not move and was struck by the train.

The woman was pronounced dead at 11:30 p.m. and an autopsy has been ordered. The woman's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

KPD says the investigation into her death is still ongoing.

