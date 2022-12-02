Man shot, killed in SE Austin parking lot identified by police

A man shot and killed earlier this week has been identified by police.

The Austin Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center at 1819 S. Pleasant Valley Road around 10:17 p.m. on Nov. 29.

When officers arrived, they found 42-year-old Olmero Lopez-Santos unresponsive with gunshot wounds and seated in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Lopez-Santos died at the scene, says APD.

An on-scene investigation determined someone shot Lopez-Santos and APD says it's still looking for a suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact APD at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 64th homicide of 2022.