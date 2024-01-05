Man uses master key to steal mail from North Austin apartment complex: APD

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The Austin Police Department is searching for a man who was seen stealing mail from a North Austin apartment complex.

Police said on Jan. 3, around 3:57 a.m., a man was seen stealing mail from an apartment complex mail room at 2401 Aldrich Street.

The suspect was seen using a mail master key to open all the mail boxes.

The suspect was described as:

A black man

Around 20 years old

Last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, Nike gray tennis shoes, and a pink cap.

Anyone with any information should submit their tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.