Man urinates, exposes self after Circuit of the Americas event: affidavit

A man was arrested at Circuit of the Americas after publicly urinating and exposing himself to citizens and a police officer, according to an arrest affidavit.

On March 3, at around 12:15 a.m., an officer from Bexar County was working as a traffic control officer after a large event at Circuit of the Americas.

Multiple vehicles were honking, and a woman in one of the vehicles yelled that a man had his genitalia out and was urinating. The woman was upset because she had young children in the car with her.

The officer saw vehicles swerving to avoid a man in the roadway, then an officer approached the man and asked him what he was doing. The man responded with an expletive, and the officer noticed that he had his genitalia exposed and was urinating.

The officer instructed the man to put his genitalia away; he again shouted expletives at the officer and began to touch himself.

The officer gave instructions to place his hands behind his back, but the man refused and began wailing his arms to resist arrest, and a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, the man attempted to put the officer in a headlock. They both fell to the ground and rolled into a thorn bush.

A man walking by asked the officer if she needed help; the man assisted, and the suspect was detained.

Guillermo Rosales mug shot (Travis County Sheriff's Office)

33-year-old Guillermo Rosales was arrested and charged with Assault of a Peace Officer, a second degree felony.