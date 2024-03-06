Homicide: Man found dead in Lee County

Deputies are investigating a homicide in Lee County after a body was found.

Around 9:54 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, a 911 caller reported a deceased person in the 1100 block of County Road 123 in Ledbetter.

Lee County Sheriff's deputies responded and found a man on a residential property with apparent gunshot wounds.

Authorities say his death is now being investigated as a homicide.

The body has been taken to the Travis County Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Deputies say they do not have any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 979-542-2800.