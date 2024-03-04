Pflugerville ISD student arrested for bringing sword on campus

A high school student from Pflugerville was arrested after police said he brought a sword to campus.

According to Pflugerville ISD police, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 17-year-old Trinceton Arnold was arrested and is now charged with a felony for bringing a sword to Connally High School.

Officers at Connally High said they found a foot-long blade inside of Arnold's backpack while investigating the smell of marijuana coming from a boy's restroom.

In a statement, Connally High School Associate Principal Scott Ford said Arnold did not threaten any students or staff with the weapon.

However, Ford said just for having the weapon on campus, Arnold faces maximum disciplinary action from the district.